Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 3,473 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 326.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 52,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,861 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 72,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $11,746,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 84,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares during the period. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4,891.6% in the 4th quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $169,426,000 after purchasing an additional 440,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.1%

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $347.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $566.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $352.99. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $221.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 27,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,454,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,267,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at $348,523,175. This represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $26,795,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,152,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,764,755.36. This represents a 3.81% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 273,352 shares of company stock worth $59,173,070 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMD shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $295.46.

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About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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