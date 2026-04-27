Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $8.83 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,643 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 4,022 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $8,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. This represents a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 25,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.33, for a total transaction of $9,273,947.97. Following the sale, the director directly owned 33,860 shares in the company, valued at $12,166,913.80. This trade represents a 43.25% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 53,804 shares of company stock worth $20,865,598. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. William Blair reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "sell" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $480.00 to $465.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Tesla from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and eight have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $398.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $376.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $259.63 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 345.23, a P/E/G ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.91. The company's fifty day moving average is $385.94 and its 200 day moving average is $420.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Tesla's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Tesla News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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