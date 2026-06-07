VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN - Free Report) by 97.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 43,921 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC's holdings in VeriSign were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 127 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in VeriSign by 788.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 222 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on VRSN shares. Zacks Research raised VeriSign from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on VeriSign from $305.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on VeriSign from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on VeriSign from $273.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised VeriSign from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $317.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRSN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,300 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total value of $981,651.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 439,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $130,690,172.33. This trade represents a 0.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.45, for a total value of $146,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,872,615.95. This trade represents a 1.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,834,304. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $294.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59 and a beta of 0.69. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.86 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $279.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.49.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.50 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 49.95%.The business's revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. VeriSign's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.80%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc NASDAQ: VRSN is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign's registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

Further Reading

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