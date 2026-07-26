Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Holdings Boosted by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 1,359.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 440,420 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 410,240 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.34% of Verisk Analytics worth $83,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,076,730 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,359,304,000 after buying an additional 88,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,121,219 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $923,576,000 after acquiring an additional 36,194 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,914,224 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $875,574,000 after acquiring an additional 362,050 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1,200.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,323 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $730,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,400 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,815,060 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $406,011,000 after purchasing an additional 322,345 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,671 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $851,102.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,590,346.58. The trade was a 6.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,710 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $182.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.94 and a 52 week high of $300.93.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $185.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $234.87.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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