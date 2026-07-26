Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 133.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,272 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 57,919 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $19,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Net Worth Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In related news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the sale, the director owned 15,868 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,776,741.32. This trade represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,507 shares of company stock worth $2,925,710 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $234.87.

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Verisk Analytics Trading Up 4.2%

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $201.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $155.94 and a one year high of $300.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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