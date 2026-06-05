Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,002 shares of the business services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 25,308 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,457,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 334.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,548 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $188,237,000 after buying an additional 580,885 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1,879.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 566,235 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $142,414,000 after buying an additional 537,623 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 760,599 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $191,298,000 after buying an additional 531,713 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 987,011 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $248,243,000 after buying an additional 526,508 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $176.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.36. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.94 and a twelve month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2,405.75%. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio is 30.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 2,336 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.99, for a total value of $408,776.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,741.32. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,877.74. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 12,636 shares of company stock worth $2,225,119 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price objective on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 target price on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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