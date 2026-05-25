Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 405.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,011 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 12,846 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.'s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total transaction of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,164.48. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,200 shares of company stock worth $214,200 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verisk Analytics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $237.20.

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Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $171.11 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $180.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $155.94 and a 12 month high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is currently 30.44%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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