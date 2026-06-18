Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK Shares Purchased by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,302,611 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 81,596 shares during the period. Verisk Analytics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Bamco Inc. NY's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Bamco Inc. NY owned 0.93% of Verisk Analytics worth $291,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter worth $25,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $63,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 19,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,118,164.48. This trade represents a 2.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 6,765 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.63, for a total transaction of $1,201,666.95. Following the sale, the director owned 69,098 shares in the company, valued at $12,273,877.74. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,907 shares of company stock valued at $2,994,338. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.35 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $175.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.72. The firm has a market cap of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $314.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.62 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 2,405.75% and a net margin of 29.34%.Verisk Analytics's revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VRSK shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Verisk Analytics from $239.00 to $206.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Capital One Financial set a $224.00 price target on Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $237.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

Further Reading

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