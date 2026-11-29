Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 74.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,491 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 189,938 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Verisk Analytics worth $11,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 24,946 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 25,783 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the third quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $4,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.00% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $248.00 to $217.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.86.

View Our Latest Report on Verisk Analytics

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.07, for a total value of $1,010,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 93,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,891,524.30. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 400 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.85, for a total transaction of $73,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,584 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,250,402.40. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock worth $3,133,859. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $203.84 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.94 and a 1 year high of $227.16. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $188.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.65.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $809.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $805.88 million. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 128.14% and a net margin of 27.68%. Verisk Analytics's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Verisk Analytics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics is a data analytics and technology company focused primarily on the property and casualty insurance industry. It provides information, software and analytical tools that help insurers and other organizations assess risk, make underwriting decisions and manage claims. Its offerings include catastrophe and climate risk modeling, property and casualty data, insurance forms and rating information, claims estimation software, and tools for detecting fraud. The company's products are used across activities such as pricing policies, evaluating exposure to natural disasters and processing property claims.

See Also

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