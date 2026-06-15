Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 324,384 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. $AXTA

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA - Free Report) by 49.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 324,384 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.46% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $31,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXTA. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 17,456,984 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $564,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,715 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,838,111 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $224,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,475,786 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,941,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $224,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,353 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $107,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 672.6% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,990 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $98,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup started coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price objective on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.31.

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Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:AXTA opened at $33.04 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.22%.The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems's revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.70 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company's product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

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