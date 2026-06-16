Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 36,363 Shares of AECOM $ACM

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Free Report) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 209,451 shares of the construction company's stock after buying an additional 36,363 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.16% of AECOM worth $19,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACM. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,266 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,150 shares of the construction company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 189.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 13.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AECOM news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor acquired 1,420 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.12 per share, for a total transaction of $100,990.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 88,053 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,262,329.36. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Troy Rudd acquired 4,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.02 per share, with a total value of $300,059.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 142,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,099,541.14. This represents a 3.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $69.56 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $77.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.38. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.93. AECOM has a 1 year low of $67.64 and a 1 year high of $135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The construction company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. AECOM has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.900-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. AECOM's payout ratio is 32.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AECOM from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AECOM from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of AECOM from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $142.00 to $111.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACM

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM is a multinational infrastructure consulting firm that provides a broad range of professional technical and management services. Its core offerings include architecture and engineering design, program and construction management, environmental remediation and consulting, and operations and maintenance support. The company works across the full project lifecycle from planning and design through construction and long‑term asset management.

AECOM serves public- and private-sector clients in major built-environment markets, including transportation (roads, bridges, rail, airports), water and wastewater systems, buildings and places, energy and power, and environmental services.

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