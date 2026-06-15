Verition Fund Management LLC Has $24.64 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,273 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.09% of EMCOR Group worth $24,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Main Street Group LTD increased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 42 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 54 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE EME opened at $822.27 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $845.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $748.36. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $470.02 and a 12 month high of $951.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 1.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. EMCOR Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.78, for a total value of $1,851,560.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 10,149 shares in the company, valued at $9,395,741.22. The trade was a 16.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total value of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 4,216 shares in the company, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,077 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,191. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Wall Street Zen raised shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $848.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 target price on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $836.88.

View Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

Further Reading

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