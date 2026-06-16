Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 163,741 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 94.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,667 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 163,741 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.19% of American Healthcare REIT worth $15,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $4,042,000. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 85.2% in the third quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 91,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 41,876 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 291,426 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,076,000 after acquiring an additional 40,231 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 11.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,692 shares of the company's stock valued at $119,254,000 after acquiring an additional 282,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in American Healthcare REIT by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,338,967 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,012,000 after acquiring an additional 263,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.68% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total transaction of $96,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 55,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,518.40. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AHR shares. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of AHR stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $34.86 and a one year high of $54.67. The company's 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.34). American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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