Verition Fund Management LLC Raises Holdings in KBR, Inc. $KBR

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR - Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 789,472 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 45,239 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.62% of KBR worth $31,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in KBR by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 40,133 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,785 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in KBR by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KBR by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,342 shares of the construction company's stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in KBR by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,561 shares of the construction company's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. UBS Group lowered their price target on KBR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut KBR from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded KBR from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KBR from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of KBR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

KBR opened at $35.87 on Monday. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.94 and a 1-year high of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.11.

KBR (NYSE:KBR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 5.21%.The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. KBR has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.870-4.220 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. KBR's dividend payout ratio is currently 21.09%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore purchased 4,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 54,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,826.88. The trade was a 7.94% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos A. Sabater purchased 14,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.47 per share, for a total transaction of $470,815.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 35,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,159,341.35. This represents a 68.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 29,875 shares of company stock valued at $945,160. Insiders own 1.15% of the company's stock.

About KBR

KBR, Inc is a global engineering, procurement, construction and services (EPC&S) company headquartered in Houston, Texas. The firm delivers integrated solutions and technologies across the full project lifecycle for customers in the energy, government, industrial and infrastructure sectors. Its offerings span feasibility studies, front-end engineering design, detailed design, procurement, fabrication, construction, commissioning and operations support.

The company is organized into business segments that include Energy Solutions, which focuses on oil and gas processing, liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities and petrochemical plants; Government Solutions, providing logistics, sustainment, training and mission support for defense, intelligence and civilian agencies; and Sustainable Technology, delivering chemical process technologies, water treatment and lower-carbon fuels expertise.

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