Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 60,114 Shares of Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE - Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,125 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 60,114 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Five Below worth $23,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 40,774,210.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,453,062 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $10,445,139,000 after acquiring an additional 55,452,926 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Five Below by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,471 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $831,740,000 after purchasing an additional 69,101 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 21.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,116 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $289,771,000 after purchasing an additional 332,615 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Five Below by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,785,169 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $336,254,000 after purchasing an additional 630,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,508,393 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $284,121,000 after purchasing an additional 45,761 shares during the period.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.14, for a total value of $2,341,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 92,531 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,665,208.34. This trade represents a 9.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 10,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,312,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 83,674 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,352,122.72. This represents a 10.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below Price Performance

Five Below stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.11 and a 1-year high of $251.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50-day moving average is $220.85 and its 200 day moving average is $207.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.67%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Five Below has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.650-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.290 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $247.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Five Below from $240.00 to $224.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Five Below from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore set a $220.00 price objective on Five Below in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $262.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $254.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Five Below

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc NASDAQ: FIVE is an American specialty discount retailer offering a broad assortment of merchandise priced primarily at $5 or below. Since its founding in 2002 by David Schlessinger and Tom Vellios, the company has pursued a value-focused retail model targeting tweens, teens and beyond, with stores designed to deliver trend-driven products at an accessible price point. Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Five Below has grown into a national chain operating in dozens of U.S.

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