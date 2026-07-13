Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ is Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's 8th Largest Position

Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,600 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after acquiring an additional 84,223 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 2.7% of Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 490.0% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

Trending Headlines about Verizon Communications

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.28.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Further Reading

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