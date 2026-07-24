Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,772,229 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after selling 60,731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $88,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,843 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 312.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 17,901 shares during the last quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 17.2% during the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,993 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9%

VZ stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $38.39 and a one year high of $51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $46.20. The firm has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.26.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Verizon Communications's dividend payout ratio is presently 69.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Dbs Bank downgraded Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.50 to $51.50 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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