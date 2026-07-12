Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Stake Raised by Midwest Trust Co

Midwest Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,802 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Midwest Trust Co's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $29,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 490.0% in the fourth quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 649 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors now owns 707 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts: Sign Up

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.14. The company's stock had a trading volume of 27,697,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,171,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $46.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.97.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is 69.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Dbs Bank lowered Verizon Communications from a "moderate buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $50.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verizon Communications

Key Verizon Communications News

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Verizon Communications, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Verizon Communications wasn't on the list.

While Verizon Communications currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here