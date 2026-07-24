Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ Stock Position Increased by Gibbs Wealth Management

Gibbs Wealth Management increased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ - Free Report) by 59.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,220 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock after buying an additional 36,051 shares during the quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management's holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 16,704 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.5% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 7,843 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 312.0% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,639 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 17,901 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,121 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 8,993 shares of the cell phone carrier's stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Erste Group Bank reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $50.03.

View Our Latest Research Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9%

VZ stock opened at $43.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.20. The company has a market cap of $183.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.26. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.39 and a 12-month high of $51.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $34.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Verizon Communications's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-4.990 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. Verizon Communications's payout ratio is 69.02%.

Key Headlines Impacting Verizon Communications

Here are the key news stories impacting Verizon Communications this week:

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc NYSE: VZ is a major U.S.-based telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and information services. Its operations span consumer and business markets, with core offerings that include wireless voice and data services, fixed-line broadband and fiber-optic services, and enterprise networking solutions. Verizon is headquartered in New York City and operates a nationwide wireless network that supports consumer subscribers as well as business and government customers.

The company's consumer products include mobile phone plans, unlimited data services, and Fios, its branded fiber-optic internet, television and voice service for homes and small businesses.

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