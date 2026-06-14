Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 24.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,657,948 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 517,980 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.70% of Vertiv worth $430,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,502 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,718,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157 shares during the period. Quartz Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Quartz Partners LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 265.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,670,007 shares of the company's stock valued at $432,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,749 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 31,316 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

VRT opened at $302.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $110.06 and a twelve month high of $379.93. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $316.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. Vertiv's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $356.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $326.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

Further Reading

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