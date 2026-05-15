Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,274 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.'s holdings in Vertiv were worth $7,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Vertiv by 148.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock worth $275,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,210 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 934.8% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,150 shares of the company's stock valued at $165,667,000 after purchasing an additional 992,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertiv by 49.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock worth $361,033,000 after purchasing an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock worth $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Chairman David M. Cote sold 40,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total value of $10,211,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,682,244.82. This represents a 64.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $7,527,850.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,579,482.32. This trade represents a 46.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Vertiv

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $269.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Vertiv from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $294.64.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $375.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock's fifty day moving average is $291.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.09. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $379.94.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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