Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 418,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $100,928,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Vertiv at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter worth $35,000. Ravenstone Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the first quarter worth $40,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the company's stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 215.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 205 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRT shares. Glj Research cut their price target on shares of Vertiv from $188.00 to $187.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $331.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Vertiv from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Vertiv from $376.00 to $365.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $331.00 to $323.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $329.26.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Stock Up 3.1%

Vertiv stock opened at $178.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.11. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.82 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The stock's fifty day moving average is $218.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 53.31% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0625. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Vertiv's payout ratio is 4.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward Monser sold 15,287 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $3,880,146.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,188,030. The trade was a 48.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co. NYSE: VRT designs, manufactures and services critical digital infrastructure for data centers, communications networks and other facilities that depend on reliable power and environmental control. Its offerings include uninterruptible power supply systems, power distribution equipment, thermal management and cooling solutions, racks and integrated infrastructure, and monitoring and management software. The company also provides installation, maintenance and other lifecycle services to help customers keep critical systems operating.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Blue-Chip Stocks to Add To Your Forever Portfolio A strong long-term portfolio starts with companies that can survive recessions, inflation, changing consumer habits, and shifting market leadership.



This report names seven blue-chip stocks across technology, retail, consumer staples, healthcare, networking, sporting goods, and utilities that offer investors a mix of stability, income, growth, and staying power. Get This Free Report