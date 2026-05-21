Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Purchased by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 70.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,705 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company's stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $567,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the company's stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,239 shares of the company's stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT stock opened at $315.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $298.08 and a 200 day moving average of $228.35. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $101.00 and a 1 year high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total transaction of $25,764,451.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total value of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at $17,353,165.35. The trade was a 48.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Vertiv from $198.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here