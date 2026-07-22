Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,000 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Vertiv worth $86,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Vertiv alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 211.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Price Performance

VRT opened at $304.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $317.64 and a 200-day moving average of $272.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $118.70 and a 12-month high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $355.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $416.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $342.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Vertiv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Vertiv wasn't on the list.

While Vertiv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here