Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Generali Asset Management SPA SGR

Generali Asset Management SPA SGR trimmed its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 48.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,230 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR's holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter worth $31,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertiv from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. HSBC started coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on Vertiv from $344.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $281.29.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Vertiv

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.95, for a total transaction of $16,506,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 68,333 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,353,165.35. This trade represents a 48.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.42, for a total value of $25,764,451.14. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,136,800. The trade was a 71.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 489,761 shares of company stock valued at $123,356,815. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

NYSE:VRT opened at $340.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.61 billion, a PE ratio of 85.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $280.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $92.13 and a 12 month high of $359.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.Vertiv's revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report).

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