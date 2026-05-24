Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Shares Sold by Hartline Investment Corp

Hartline Investment Corp lessened its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,989 shares of the company's stock after selling 24,787 shares during the quarter. Vertiv makes up about 3.4% of Hartline Investment Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hartline Investment Corp owned about 0.05% of Vertiv worth $31,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in Vertiv by 624.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vertiv by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 187 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VRT. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down from $280.00) on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Vertiv from $347.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Vertiv from $330.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Vertiv from $370.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $322.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Vertiv

Vertiv Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:VRT opened at $327.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $379.93. The stock's 50-day moving average is $300.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.96. The stock has a market cap of $125.90 billion, a PE ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.09.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The firm's revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. Vertiv's payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Roger Fradin sold 101,666 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total transaction of $25,633,048.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anders Karlborg sold 30,487 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $7,527,850.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 34,746 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,579,482.32. This represents a 46.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 489,761 shares of company stock worth $123,356,815 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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