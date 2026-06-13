Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT Stock Position Boosted by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,626 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 19,387 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Vertiv worth $147,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $808,701,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Vertiv by 148.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,828,750 shares of the company's stock valued at $275,885,000 after buying an additional 1,091,210 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,811,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $361,033,000 after buying an additional 930,158 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,331,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vertiv by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,833,036 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,858,352,000 after purchasing an additional 826,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company's stock.

Vertiv Price Performance

NYSE VRT opened at $302.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $110.06 and a 52-week high of $379.93.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The firm's revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio is 6.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $345.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They set a "buy" rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $326.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VRT

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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