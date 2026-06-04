Verus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,876 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,981 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $4,336,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 174,802,084 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $34,070,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,584 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 333.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,238,006 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,473,137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030,382 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.9% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,636,090 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,809,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,556 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 921.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,311,815 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $450,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total transaction of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,155.51. This trade represents a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 40.90% of the company's stock.

Oracle Trading Down 5.7%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $230.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business's 50-day moving average price is $176.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.21. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $134.57 and a 1-year high of $345.72.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.91 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 62.70% and a net margin of 25.30%.Oracle's revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Oracle's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.91%.

Trending Headlines about Oracle

Here are the key news stories impacting Oracle this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, citing continued AI momentum and strong upside potential heading into earnings. Benzinga

UBS raised its price target on Oracle to $285 from $250 and kept a buy rating, citing continued AI momentum and strong upside potential heading into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Oracle is being highlighted as one of the software names benefiting from the AI rebound, with investors increasingly viewing the company as a major AI infrastructure play rather than just a legacy database vendor. Article

Oracle is being highlighted as one of the software names benefiting from the AI rebound, with investors increasingly viewing the company as a major AI infrastructure play rather than just a legacy database vendor. Positive Sentiment: Oracle’s relationship with OpenAI appears to have strengthened, helping explain the stock’s sharp May rally and supporting hopes for future AI-related demand. Article

Oracle’s relationship with OpenAI appears to have strengthened, helping explain the stock’s sharp May rally and supporting hopes for future AI-related demand. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles framed Oracle’s upcoming June 10 earnings as a major test for the stock, with analysts expecting continued revenue and EPS growth but also warning that results and guidance will need to justify the recent run-up. Article

Several articles framed Oracle’s upcoming June 10 earnings as a major test for the stock, with analysts expecting continued revenue and EPS growth but also warning that results and guidance will need to justify the recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also faced pressure from investor concern that Oracle’s aggressive AI/cloud expansion will require heavy spending, potentially weighing on margins and cash flow. Article

The stock has also faced pressure from investor concern that Oracle’s aggressive AI/cloud expansion will require heavy spending, potentially weighing on margins and cash flow. Negative Sentiment: There are signs of caution ahead of earnings, including heavy put-option activity and articles noting that some traders are taking profits after the recent surge. Article

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Oracle from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Melius Research set a $160.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Oracle from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $263.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

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