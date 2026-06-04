Verus Capital Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,992 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $2,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610,469 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,462,103 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $692,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,547 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,399,571 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $594,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,237 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,004,724 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $626,605,000 after acquiring an additional 825,158 shares during the period. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RKLB. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $97.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RKLB

Insider Transactions at Rocket Lab

In other Rocket Lab news, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $11,808,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 434,675 shares in the company, valued at $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Merline Saintil sold 18,126 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $1,360,175.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,903 shares in the company, valued at $19,653,201.12. This represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 463,641 shares of company stock worth $63,326,057 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.40% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.44 and a beta of 2.49. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $95.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.95. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $25.24 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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