Vest Financial LLC Acquires 54,125 Shares of GE Aerospace $GE

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Free Report) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 222,510 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 54,125 shares during the quarter. GE Aerospace accounts for 0.9% of Vest Financial LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $68,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 16.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,442,810 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,449,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,054 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 21.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,430,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,536,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,541 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $285,263,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,731,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,564,097,000 after acquiring an additional 699,364 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the third quarter valued at about $189,490,000. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on GE shares. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $365.00 price target on GE Aerospace in a research report on Sunday. Wolfe Research upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on GE Aerospace from $380.00 to $353.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $349.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GE

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 30,363 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.47, for a total value of $9,305,348.61. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 150,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,103,507.98. This trade represents a 16.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total value of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 37,398 shares of company stock valued at $11,455,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $284.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $196.86 and a 12-month high of $348.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $308.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.43.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.26. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 17.86%.The firm had revenue of $11.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from GE Aerospace's previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. GE Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace NYSE: GE is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

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