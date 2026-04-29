Vest Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. $T

Vest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T - Free Report) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,890 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 88,634 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in AT&T were worth $7,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 363.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. now owns 895 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company's stock.

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AT&T Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $27.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $29.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 16.94%.The firm had revenue of $31.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. AT&T has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.350 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th. AT&T's dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on T. Williams Trading set a $32.00 target price on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.50 to $31.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

AT&T News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting AT&T this week:

Positive Sentiment: Erste Group nudged FY2026 EPS estimates up to $2.31 (from $2.30), aligning with consensus and reinforcing that analysts see steady near-term earnings. This small upgrade supports valuation stability and dividend coverage.

Erste Group nudged FY2026 EPS estimates up to $2.31 (from $2.30), aligning with consensus and reinforcing that analysts see steady near-term earnings. This small upgrade supports valuation stability and dividend coverage. Positive Sentiment: AT&T is pushing bundled phone + fiber (OneConnect) to reduce churn and stabilize subscriber trends — a strategic shift that can protect revenue and improve ARPU if execution holds. Article Title

AT&T is pushing bundled phone + fiber (OneConnect) to reduce churn and stabilize subscriber trends — a strategic shift that can protect revenue and improve ARPU if execution holds. Positive Sentiment: FCC’s approval for AST SpaceMobile’s large LEO deployment (partners include AT&T) validates potential future supplemental coverage and new service opportunities, which could open optional growth avenues beyond terrestrial wireless. Article Title

FCC’s approval for AST SpaceMobile’s large LEO deployment (partners include AT&T) validates potential future supplemental coverage and new service opportunities, which could open optional growth avenues beyond terrestrial wireless. Neutral Sentiment: AT&T highlighted a massive long-term network commitment (reported as $250B) to expand fiber and curb churn — positive for competitiveness but increases long-term capex and execution risk. Article Title

AT&T highlighted a massive long-term network commitment (reported as $250B) to expand fiber and curb churn — positive for competitiveness but increases long-term capex and execution risk. Neutral Sentiment: Media/retail attention is elevated (Zacks/Yahoo pieces noting heavy searches). Increased investor interest can amplify moves but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Article Title Zacks Link

Media/retail attention is elevated (Zacks/Yahoo pieces noting heavy searches). Increased investor interest can amplify moves but doesn’t change fundamentals by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Operational/partnership hires and customer-care moves (ex-AT&T exec joining MCE Systems) are incremental and signal ongoing ecosystem activity but are unlikely to move near-term results materially. Article Title

Operational/partnership hires and customer-care moves (ex-AT&T exec joining MCE Systems) are incremental and signal ongoing ecosystem activity but are unlikely to move near-term results materially. Negative Sentiment: Free cash flow fell significantly last quarter as AT&T ramps fiber investment — a direct pressure on cash available for dividends, buybacks, or debt reduction in the near term; investors should watch cash-flow trends and capex pacing. Article Title

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc is a global telecommunications company that provides a broad range of communications and digital entertainment services. Its core activities include consumer and business wireless services, broadband and fiber internet, and network infrastructure. The company operates branded wireless services through AT&T Mobility and deploys fixed-line and fiber networks to deliver high-speed internet and related home services.

AT&T's product and service portfolio spans mobile voice and data plans, smartphones and device sales, home internet (including fiber-to-the-home where available), and managed connectivity solutions for enterprise customers.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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