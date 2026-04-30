Vest Financial LLC Buys 19,554 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) by 532.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,226 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its stake in ServiceNow by 257.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 1,505 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 205 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 420.7% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 23,526 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 440 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NOW. Capital One Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $158.00 to $113.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $150.00 to $121.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $260.00 to $157.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $146.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Trading Down 1.7%

NOW opened at $88.97 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.24 and a twelve month high of $211.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.83 and a 200-day moving average of $135.59. The stock has a market cap of $91.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. ServiceNow had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting ServiceNow

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceNow this week:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 1,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $151,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 46,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,697,323.10. This trade represents a 3.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,696 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.77, for a total transaction of $376,141.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,061 shares of the company's stock, valued at $820,367.97. The trade was a 31.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,497,021. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company's stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NYSE: NOW is a cloud computing company that builds enterprise software to manage digital workflows and automate business processes. Its offerings are designed to replace manual work and legacy systems with cloud-based, service-oriented applications that support IT operations, customer service, human resources, security response and other enterprise functions.

The company's flagship product family is the Now Platform, a suite of subscription software and platform services that includes IT Service Management (ITSM), IT Operations Management (ITOM), IT Business Management (ITBM), Customer Service Management (CSM), HR Service Delivery, Security Operations and Asset Management.

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