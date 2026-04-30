Vest Financial LLC Buys 8,624 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

Vest Financial LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI - Free Report) by 90.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,123 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,624 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $1,310,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth $6,096,000. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 104,850 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $23,877,000 after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 689,579 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock worth $155,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,426 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 21.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,227,516 shares of the semiconductor provider's stock valued at $507,241,000 after purchasing an additional 398,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 4,576 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $1,070,921.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,187.67. This represents a 45.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.58, for a total transaction of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,514.36. The trade was a 9.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,865 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Up 25.5%

NXPI stock opened at $289.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.46. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a 52 week low of $176.26 and a 52 week high of $292.85.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. NXP Semiconductors's revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.290-3.720 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. NXP Semiconductors's dividend payout ratio is 51.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $287.91.

Read Our Latest Report on NXPI

Key Stories Impacting NXP Semiconductors

Here are the key news stories impacting NXP Semiconductors this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat and raised Q2 guidance — NXP reported Q1 revenue of $3.18B (+12% YoY) and EPS above estimates, then issued Q2 revenue guidance that topped Street forecasts, driving the immediate post-earnings rally. Article Title

Q1 beat and raised Q2 guidance — NXP reported Q1 revenue of $3.18B (+12% YoY) and EPS above estimates, then issued Q2 revenue guidance that topped Street forecasts, driving the immediate post-earnings rally. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lift targets and ratings — Several brokerages raised price targets and kept/added outperform/buy calls after the quarter (examples include Evercore, Truist, BNP Paribas, Raymond James and Needham), supporting further upside. Article Title

Analysts lift targets and ratings — Several brokerages raised price targets and kept/added outperform/buy calls after the quarter (examples include Evercore, Truist, BNP Paribas, Raymond James and Needham), supporting further upside. Positive Sentiment: Longer-term growth catalysts: data-center pivot and regulatory tailwinds — Analysis highlights NXP’s push for up to $500M in data-center revenue and potential automotive mandates (driver-monitoring) in 2027 that could expand its TAM beyond automotive/industrial. Article Title

Longer-term growth catalysts: data-center pivot and regulatory tailwinds — Analysis highlights NXP’s push for up to $500M in data-center revenue and potential automotive mandates (driver-monitoring) in 2027 that could expand its TAM beyond automotive/industrial. Positive Sentiment: Intraday order-flow bullish signal — A Power Inflow alert (order-flow/institutional demand indicator) triggered during the session, which can attract momentum traders and amplify price moves. Article Title

Intraday order-flow bullish signal — A Power Inflow alert (order-flow/institutional demand indicator) triggered during the session, which can attract momentum traders and amplify price moves. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market backdrop mixed after Fed pause — Equities were mixed following the Fed’s decision to hold rates, a macro factor that can moderate tech and chip moves even amid company-specific strength. Article Title

Broader market backdrop mixed after Fed pause — Equities were mixed following the Fed’s decision to hold rates, a macro factor that can moderate tech and chip moves even amid company-specific strength. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling disclosed — Recent Form 4 filings show an EVP sale executed under a 10b5‑1 plan; while routine, insider selling can trigger short‑term caution for some investors. Article Title

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP's offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

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