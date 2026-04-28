Vest Financial LLC Grows Stake in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,582 shares of the credit services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $36,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 250.0% in the third quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 57 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 66 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 627.3% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Mastercard Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $506.53 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $480.50 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a market cap of $451.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $507.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $536.89.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 203.92% and a net margin of 45.65%.Mastercard's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point raised Mastercard from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $620.00 to $735.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $656.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $660.00 to $668.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an "outperform" rating and a $605.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $659.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MA

Mastercard News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Further Reading

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