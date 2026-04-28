Vest Financial LLC Has $50.89 Million Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Vest Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,229 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 36,372 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $50,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,994,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,870,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,218 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,954,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $553,068,000 after purchasing an additional 852,854 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,931,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the sale, the director directly owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,713,291.43. The trade was a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,102 shares of company stock valued at $198,909. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $184.00 to $157.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $189.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Down 1.3%

NYSE BDX opened at $150.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business's fifty day moving average is $162.67 and its 200-day moving average is $182.74.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.15 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 8.01%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.350-12.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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