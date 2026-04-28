Vest Financial LLC Has $56.02 Million Holdings in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,247,344 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 810,358 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Kenvue worth $56,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Kenvue during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Kenvue by 180.3% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 705.2% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kenvue by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 150.1% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.96. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $25.17. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.61.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 11th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Argus upgraded shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kenvue from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $19.33.

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Kenvue Company Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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