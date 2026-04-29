Vest Financial LLC Has $6.98 Million Stock Position in Brink's Company (The) $BCO

Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Brink's Company (The) (NYSE:BCO - Free Report) by 44.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,785 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 18,444 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Brink's worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Brink's by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,678 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Brink's by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,098 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Brink's during the 1st quarter valued at $257,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brink's in the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Brink's by 322.5% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,953 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company's stock.

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Brink's Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:BCO opened at $108.68 on Wednesday. Brink's Company has a 52 week low of $80.10 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 3.80%.Brink's's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Brink's Company will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Brink's from $138.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Brink's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Brink's from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.00.

View Our Latest Report on Brink's

Brink's Company Profile

The Brink's Company NYSE: BCO is a global leader in secure logistics and cash management solutions. The company provides a comprehensive suite of services that span armored transportation, cash-in-transit (CIT), ATM services, smart safe solutions, and valuables storage. Through its network of service centers and armored vehicles, Brink's ensures the safe and efficient movement of currency, precious metals, and other high-value assets for banks, retailers, mints, and government agencies.

Brink's armored transport operations are complemented by technology-driven cash management offerings, including deposit automation and secure vaulting.

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