Vest Financial LLC Invests $15.33 Million in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

Vest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 565,503 shares of the bank's stock, valued at approximately $15,325,000. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Regions Financial as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RF. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 52.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,523,714 shares of the bank's stock worth $357,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,679,285 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 4,022,031 shares of the bank's stock valued at $106,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,505 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,544 shares of the bank's stock worth $103,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,048 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 85.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,625,557 shares of the bank's stock worth $121,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,062 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company's stock.

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Regions Financial Stock Up 0.3%

RF opened at $28.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Regions Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $19.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 23.13%.The firm's revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Regions Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Evercore lowered Regions Financial from an "in-line" rating to an "underperform" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $30.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on RF

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation NYSE: RF is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

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