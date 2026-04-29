Vest Financial LLC Raises Position in Brady Corporation $BRC

Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC - Free Report) by 48.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,312 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 25,814 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC owned about 0.17% of Brady worth $6,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Brady by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 389 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brady in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brady by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Brady Price Performance

Shares of BRC opened at $82.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.65. Brady Corporation has a 52 week low of $65.76 and a 52 week high of $99.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.60.

Brady (NYSE:BRC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.09. Brady had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $384.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Brady has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.950-5.150 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady Corporation will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Brady Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Brady's dividend payout ratio is 22.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BRC. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brady in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brady from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brady currently has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy".

Get Our Latest Analysis on Brady

About Brady

Brady Corporation is a global provider of identification and safety solutions, specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of products that help businesses improve safety, security and efficiency. The company offers an array of durable labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software platforms tailored to a wide range of industrial and commercial environments.

Founded in 1914 by William H. Brady, Brady Corporation has grown from a regional marker manufacturer into a diversified global enterprise.

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