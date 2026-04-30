Vest Financial LLC Sells 12,930 Shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Vest Financial LLC lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Free Report) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,190 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 12,930 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Donaldson were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DCI. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Donaldson by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,128 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $6,848,000 after acquiring an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 428.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,976 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 181,602 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,525 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $18,745,000 after purchasing an additional 62,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 84.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DCI shares. UBS Group set a $96.00 target price on Donaldson in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Donaldson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Donaldson from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Donaldson from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Donaldson from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $100.20.

View Our Latest Report on Donaldson

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director James Owens sold 13,753 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $1,226,905.13. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,013,023.65. The trade was a 37.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 19,800 shares of company stock worth $1,765,184 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

NYSE:DCI opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $89.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.73. The stock has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.25 and a 52 week high of $112.84.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $896.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.64 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 29.85%. Donaldson's revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc NYSE: DCI is a global provider of filtration systems and replacement parts for a wide range of industries. The company develops and manufactures air, liquid and gas filtration solutions for engine and industrial applications, helping customers improve performance, lower emissions and extend equipment life. Donaldson's product portfolio includes engine air intake filters, fuel filters, hydraulic filters, compressor filters, dust collection systems and gas turbine air intake systems.

Serving markets such as agriculture, construction, mining, power generation, aerospace and original equipment manufacturing, Donaldson operates through two primary business segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products.

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