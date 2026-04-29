Vest Financial LLC Sells 22,688 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. $ELV

Vest Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV - Free Report) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,294 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,688 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Elevance Health were worth $23,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in Elevance Health by 24.5% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,576,805 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,478,857,000 after acquiring an additional 901,626 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,998,603 shares of the company's stock worth $1,292,029,000 after purchasing an additional 798,457 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,834,002 shares of the company's stock worth $592,603,000 after purchasing an additional 724,349 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Elevance Health by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,319,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $426,195,000 after purchasing an additional 703,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Elevance Health by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,480 shares of the company's stock valued at $660,935,000 after purchasing an additional 627,038 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Elevance Health Stock Up 1.8%

ELV stock opened at $362.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $309.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $331.28. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.71 and a 1-year high of $424.24.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $12.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $1.84. The firm had revenue of $49.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.21 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 2.62%.The business's revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.97 EPS. Elevance Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.850- EPS. Analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 26.79 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Elevance Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $393.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Elevance Health from $384.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Elevance Health from $332.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $396.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $397.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $384.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Elevance Health

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc NYSE: ELV is a large U.S.-based health benefits company that provides a broad range of health insurance products and related services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company rebranded from Anthem, Inc to Elevance Health in 2022 while continuing to operate consumer-facing health plans under established state and national brands. Gail Boudreaux serves as chief executive officer and president, leading the company's strategic focus on integrated health care and benefit delivery.

Elevance's core activities include offering medical and specialty health plans for individuals, employers and government programs, including Medicare and Medicaid managed-care products.

Further Reading

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