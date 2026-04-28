Vest Financial LLC Sells 45,401 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Vest Financial LLC reduced its position in Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,643 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after selling 45,401 shares during the quarter. Vest Financial LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $38,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFC Planning Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Cadence Bank boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 43,185 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $7,387,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 121,828 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $20,839,000 after purchasing an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualcomm in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Qualcomm News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Qualcomm from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Evercore dropped their target price on shares of Qualcomm from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $158.25.

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Qualcomm Stock Performance

QCOM opened at $150.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company's fifty day moving average price is $134.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.18. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The company has a market cap of $160.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 1.28.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 76.03%.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to buy up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualcomm

In other Qualcomm news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $438,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,841. This represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total transaction of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. The trade was a 8.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

Further Reading

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