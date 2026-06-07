Vestcor Inc Buys 39,084 Shares of Rollins, Inc. $ROL

Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL - Free Report) by 82.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,669 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,084 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Rollins were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 528.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 782 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings lowered Rollins from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $67.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $51.00 price target on Rollins and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Rollins in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Rollins

Rollins Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE ROL opened at $47.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.73. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $44.43 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $906.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.17 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 38.37% and a net margin of 13.77%.Rollins's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.1825 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. Rollins's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.97%.

Trending Headlines about Rollins

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Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc NYSE: ROL is a provider of pest and termite control services operating through a network of subsidiaries and franchises. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company offers a broad range of pest management solutions for both residential and commercial customers, positioning itself as a specialist in protecting property and public health from pests and vectors.

Its service offerings include general pest control, termite inspection and treatment, bed bug remediation, mosquito and vector control, wildlife exclusion, and related specialty services.

See Also

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