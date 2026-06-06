Vestcor Inc Has $13.51 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Vestcor Inc increased its stake in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,932 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,974,214 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,537,447,000 after acquiring an additional 364,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,817,352 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,024,684,000 after acquiring an additional 265,805 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,747,368 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $5,764,117,000 after acquiring an additional 126,613 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,645,427,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Lam Research by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,182,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,836,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263,658 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Lam Research from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $303.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LRCX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 7,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.60, for a total transaction of $2,371,226.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 58,470 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,102,312. This represents a 11.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,839 shares of company stock worth $8,561,667. Insiders own 0.31% of the company's stock.

Key Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Lam Research Trading Down 9.8%

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $303.28 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $273.22 and its 200-day moving average is $226.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Lam Research Corporation has a 52 week low of $85.86 and a 52 week high of $346.19. The firm has a market cap of $379.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here