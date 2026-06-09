Vestcor Inc Invests $917,000 in ITT Inc. $ITT

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,287 shares of the conglomerate's stock, valued at approximately $917,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in ITT during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of ITT from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $234.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Stock Down 0.3%

ITT opened at $190.84 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $203.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.53. ITT Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.02 and a twelve month high of $225.26. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.386 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. ITT's dividend payout ratio is presently 27.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total value of $41,682.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,637,894.19. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. The trade was a 44.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

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