Vestcor Inc Lowers Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Vestcor Inc cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,030 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 43,780 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Ventas were worth $6,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 569 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1,848.5% in the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 28,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,079.80. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael J. Embler purchased 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.81 per share, with a total value of $197,025.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 19,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,513,309.62. The trade was a 14.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $82.13 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.76 and a fifty-two week high of $91.06. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.36. The company has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Ventas's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Ventas's payout ratio is currently 378.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 price target on Ventas in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ventas

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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