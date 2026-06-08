Vestcor Inc Purchases 1,500 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Vestcor Inc grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 44.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc's holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,131,751 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $261,129,000 after purchasing an additional 433,311 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 84.6% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 654,096 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,184,000 after purchasing an additional 299,724 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 83.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 606,236 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $205,926,000 after buying an additional 275,830 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 29.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 955,387 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $324,526,000 after buying an additional 219,477 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 104.1% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 364,830 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $123,925,000 after buying an additional 186,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total value of $24,878,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at $144,590,359.01. This represents a 14.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $882.43 on Monday. The business's 50 day moving average is $631.38 and its 200 day moving average is $459.06. The stock has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.81. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $191.00 and a 52-week high of $1,005.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.The business had revenue of $825.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Sterling Infrastructure from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Argus started coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $510.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $720.67.

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About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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