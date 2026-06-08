Vestcor Inc Sells 5,198 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Vestcor Inc trimmed its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV - Free Report) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,501 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc's holdings in F5 were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,357,293 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,878,023,000 after purchasing an additional 114,533 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in F5 by 1.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,226,326 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $1,042,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,712 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in F5 by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,634,361 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $528,209,000 after purchasing an additional 18,806 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in F5 by 15,103.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,170,216 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $298,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in F5 by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,023,869 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $261,353,000 after purchasing an additional 599,384 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,783 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.39, for a total value of $1,276,346.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 146,989 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,592,618.71. The trade was a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 6,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.19, for a total transaction of $2,171,178.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 20,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,295,158.08. This represents a 22.94% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,437,510. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company's stock.

F5 Price Performance

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $393.35 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $411.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.04. The firm has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.04.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network technology company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.43. F5 had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.96%.The company had revenue of $811.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. F5 has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.910-4.030 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 16.250-16.550 EPS. Research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $292.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on F5 from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of F5 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore upgraded F5 from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $475.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded F5 from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $379.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Profile

F5 Inc NASDAQ: FFIV specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company's core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5's product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

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