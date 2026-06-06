Vestcor Inc Sells 9,477 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Vestcor Inc lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,995 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 9,477 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 0.7% of Vestcor Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vestcor Inc's holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $22,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 114.0% in the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. now owns 157 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. United Community Bank grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 186 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $45,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $178.10 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.02 and a 12 month high of $261.56. The stock has a market cap of $192.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.31. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 11.65%.The firm had revenue of $23.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. T-Mobile US's dividend payout ratio is currently 43.40%.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Andre Almeida bought 5,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $196.18 per share, with a total value of $999,929.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 44,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,798,673. The trade was a 12.82% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jon Freier sold 4,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $911,810.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 217,168 shares in the company, valued at $41,261,920. This trade represents a 2.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised T-Mobile US from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Freedom Capital raised T-Mobile US from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Moffett Nathanson raised T-Mobile US from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $260.48.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TMUS

Key Stories Impacting T-Mobile US

Here are the key news stories impacting T-Mobile US this week:

Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile introduced Dynamic CX , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. T-Mobile Introduces Dynamic CX, AI-Powered Technology Designed to Help Keep Customers Connected During Summer’s Biggest Live Events

T-Mobile introduced , an AI-powered network optimization capability designed to automatically adapt in real time during high-demand events like concerts and sports matches, reinforcing its reputation for network quality and customer experience. Positive Sentiment: The company opened a global technology center in Hyderabad, India , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly 1,000 employees by 2027 , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. T-Mobile opens India tech centre, to hire nearly 1,000 by 2027

The company opened a , with reports indicating plans to hire nearly , suggesting continued investment in technology talent and global scale. Positive Sentiment: T-Mobile also announced it will be an official sponsor of America250 , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. T-Mobile Partners with America250 to Commemorate the Nation’s 250th Anniversary

T-Mobile also announced it will be an , a high-visibility branding partnership tied to the U.S. semiquincentennial celebration, which could support marketing reach and brand goodwill. Neutral Sentiment: MarketWatch noted that TMUS outperformed peers despite broader losses, indicating relative strength, though the article did not point to a major new fundamental catalyst.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

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