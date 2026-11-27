State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109,717 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock after selling 7,415,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.30% of Viavi Solutions worth $339,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at $1,228,529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1,402.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,639,752 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock valued at $236,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,496 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,048,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,587,893 shares of the communications equipment provider's stock worth $86,125,000 after buying an additional 550,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth about $7,506,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

VIAV stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $60.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.09.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $469.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.06 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 25.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul McNab sold 13,806 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $443,448.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,026 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,478,355.12. The trade was a 23.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 35,866 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,299,783.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 39,598 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,435,031.52. This represents a 47.53% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,085,557. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Zacks Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 target price on Viavi Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. B. Riley Financial reduced their price target on Viavi Solutions from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $57.83.

View Our Latest Analysis on VIAV

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc. develops testing, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications networks. Its products and software help service providers, equipment makers and enterprises build, maintain and troubleshoot fiber-optic, broadband, wireless and other network infrastructure, including technologies used in 5G and data centers. The company also makes optical technologies and security products, including features used to authenticate banknotes, identity documents and branded goods. These offerings support applications in areas such as anti-counterfeiting, document security and optical coatings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Viavi Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Viavi Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Viavi Solutions currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 7 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2027 Looking for higher dividend income in 2027? Discover seven high-yield dividend stocks with attractive payouts, proven dividend histories and growth potential. Get This Free Report